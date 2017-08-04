Bamford Resigns from King Acro and Tumbling

BRISTOL, Tenn. – On Friday, King University Director of Athletics David Hicks announced the resignation of Head Acrobatics and Tumbling Coach Megan Bamford. Bamford has accepted the assistant coach position for the acrobatics and tumbling team at her alma mater, the University of Oregon.

“Megan is one of the brightest young stars in the emerging sport of acrobatics and tumbling,” said Hicks. “Her passion for the sport is second only to her knowledge of the sport, and I’m appreciative of her contributions to our student-athletes.”

In 2013, King became a pioneer for the sport of acrobatics and tumbling, becoming just the eighth institution to sponsor the sport at the collegiate level. Since 2013, 12 additional schools have added acrobatics and tumbling, bringing the current total to 20 programs as of the 2017-18 season.

Bamford arrived at King in the middle of the inaugural season, and led the team to the first win in program history on March 14 of that first season. In the program’s second season, Bamford led the Tornado to three wins and an eighth seed at the 2015 NCATA National Championships.

Following another three-win season in 2016, the 2017 squad again qualified for the NCATA National Championships, capping off a season which saw the team post the highest overall team scores in program history. The team also qualified for the NCATA Event finals for the first time in program history.

“I am extremely thankful to have had the opportunity to begin my collegiate coaching career at King University,” Bamford said. “The past four years have been an incredible experience and I am so proud to have been a part of the growth and success of King’s acrobatics and tumbling program. It has been an honor and privilege to coach such an amazing group of talented, intelligent, and committed young women.”

“I leave with confidence knowing that these student-athletes will continue to succeed, challenge themselves and each other, make history, and carry on the team traditions that have been established over the past four years,” continued Bamford. “I have no doubt that this program will continue to contribute to the growth of this amazing sport and provide a positive experience for all of the wonderful student-athletes who come through this program.”

As a student-athlete at Oregon, Bamford participated on the first acrobatics and tumbling team in the inaugural year of the sport, winning national championships in 2011 and 2012.

A national search for a replacement will begin immediately.