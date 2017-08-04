$1,000 reward offered for information on Johnson City murder suspect

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a young mother in front of her infant daughter.

More than a week and a half after the crime, Johnson City Police Department officials said the killer remains on the loose.

Investigators believe Rebekah Thompson, 22, was targeted as she sat in her car in the parking lot of a public housing complex on John Exum Parkway.

Police said that Thompson was nearly two months pregnant when she died.

Now, two Washington County constables are donating money out of their own pockets in hopes of catching a killer.

The constables tell us they want the reward to encourage anyone with information that can result in an arrest and conviction in the case to do the right thing.

“The Johnson City Police Department will catch you, that you are not going to be able to come into town and … shoot our citizens,” Constable Rusty Chinouth said. “We will catch you and convict you.”

Johnson City Police told us catching Thompson’s killer remains their top priority.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.