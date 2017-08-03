‘World’s Longest Yard’ sale open for business in Crossville

CROSSVILLE (WATE) — Highway 127 runs 690 miles from Gasden, Alabama to Hudson, Michigan.

The stretch of highway is famous for what is called “The World’s Longest Yard Sale.” The sale runs through Sunday through the entire stretch of the highway.

The event started in 1987 and attracts thousands of people every year. The sale has everything from precious jewels, poultry to golf balls.

“This is my fifth year doing this. I just love to come down here, it’s a great crowd, good people, good decent money, honest living,” says Vendor Steward Felder. “You must come out, it’s a very good experience. Come down, stay the week, stay the weekend, come for a day, you can’t go wrong.”

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with Ronnie Rawlings in Crossville. Rawlings, who is from Tyler, Texas, says true thrifters need to know what they’re looking for before coming to Highway 127.

“We’ve already gone several miles, several miles, several hundred miles,” said Rawlings. “Down around Dunlap they wanted 85 for the same thing. We found a planter for 65 that they wanted 250 here.”

Gwendolyn Cook says the sale is more about finding bargains. Yearly, she meets up with her friend from Alabama to attend the sale.

“We get to spend time together,” said Cook. “We get to spend the weekend together because we’re at the rummage sales.”