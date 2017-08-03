Wellmont official to speak at informational events about written advance directives at two churches

(WJHL) – If you are too ill or injured to make choices about your medical care, does your family know how you want it handled?

If not, it’s time you put it on paper.

According to a Wellmont Health System news release, Wellmont’s medical director for palliative care and hospice, Steven Baumrucker, will be providing guidance about a written advance directive — a legal document where you can explain your preferences for your end-of-life care — as well as will explain the steps to complete it.

Participants will also be given a copy of an advanced directive form.

“An advance directive states which treatments you want if you are dying or permanently unconscious and defines reasons you would accept or refuse medical care. This might include use of dialysis or breathing machines and desires about resuscitation, feeding tubes and organ or tissue donation,” from the release.

The following are the free community events coming up:

Thursday, Aug. 10 — First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 — Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Ave., in Bristol, Va. at 7 p.m.

