Tennessee bride arrested for aggravated domestic assault after wedding

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bride was arrested shortly after her wedding Saturday night, accused of pointing a gun at her husband’s head and pulling the trigger.

According to Murfreesboro police reports, the gun was unloaded at the time, but 25-year-old Kate Prichard allegedly later loaded the gun and fired it into the air one time outside the Clarion Inn and Suites on Old Fort Parkway.

The report indicates the gunshot led to everyone nearby running from the scene.

A responding officer noted he found a 9mm pistol in the trash can of the women’s bathroom.

Prichard, who was still in her wedding dress, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated domestic assault and is now out on $15,000 bond.

