Second Event in MMA Fight Series Set for Earhart Campground During BMS

SECOND EVENT IN MONSTER ENERGY BELLATOR MMA FIGHT SERIES SET FOR EARHART CAMPGROUND DURING BMS RACE WEEKEND SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Appearances by Former Bellator Champ and Monster Energy Athlete Phil Davis and MMA Legend Dan Henderson

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017) – Following the successful debut of the Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race in May, the series returns for its second event on Saturday, August 19 next to Bristol Motor Speedway, located at the Earhart Campground, in Bristol, Tenn.

Prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, the Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series will feature exciting MMA action throughout Saturday afternoon from 4–5:30 p.m. ET. Admission to the event is free to fans.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to meet former Bellator light heavyweight champion and Monster Energy athlete Phil “Mr. Wonderful” Davis, as well as former PRIDE and STRIKEFORCE titleholder Dan “Hendo” Henderson, at the Monster Energy display in the Fan Zone on Friday, August 18 from 3-4 p.m. ET.

“Bellator’s partnership with Monster Energy has opened the door for many new and exciting opportunities,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “The Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series allows us to share our brand of entertainment with an entirely different fan base. Following the success and feedback of the first event in May, we are thrilled to work together with Hans Molenkamp, Aaron Quesada and the entire Monster Energy team again to bring Bellator MMA action to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Bristol.”

Through Bellator MMA, alongside longstanding partner Monster Energy, mixed martial arts will be included as a pre-race activation exclusively for fans in attendance. The lineup on Saturday will consist of four MMA bouts featuring some of the best regional up-and-coming talent, with the main event prospects in consideration to be signed to a multi-fight Bellator MMA contract.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race takes place Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.. Tickets to the race are available at ‪NASCAR.com/tickets, BristolMotorSpeedway.com/tickets or by calling Bristol Motor Speedway at 1-866-415-4158.

Situated beside Bristol Motor Speedway, Earhart Campground has become a full-service facility offering spectacular camping opportunities, daily parking and tailgating sites, retail vending, corporate marketing and sponsor-hosted hospitality sites. Race fans looking to make camping reservations can visit EarhartCampground.com for more information.

Updated Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series at Bristol Motor Speedway Fight Card:



— Welterweight Main Event: Ben Sergent (7-0, Nashville, Tenn.) vs. Brandon Bell (7-6, Johnson City, Tenn.)



— Lightweight Bout: Nick Gehrts (7-2, Knoxville, Tenn.) vs. Ken Beverly (5-2, Hazard, Ky.)



— Lightweight Bout: Damir Ferhatbegovic (3-1, Knoxville, Tenn.) vs. Jonathan Pearce (4-3, Johnson City, Tenn.)

— Featherweight Amateur Bout: Ahva Mayi (4-1, Nashville, Tenn.) vs. Preston Schick (6-0, Johnson City, Tenn.)

Please visit Bellator.com for details.

*Event schedule subject to change.