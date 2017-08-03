Richlands, VA man man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes involving child

Published:
Daniel Adams Spears (Source: Tazewell Regional Jail)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes involving a four-year-old child.

Daniel Adams Spears, 32 of Richlands, VA, was indicted back in September on multiple charges including, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age.

Spears entered a plea of no contest to one of the charges in May.

Spears has been ordered to spend life in prison and the judge included if he was to be released on geriatric parole, he would be on indefinite supervised probation.

He is being held at the Tazewell Regional Jail awaiting transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections

