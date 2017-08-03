Randy Frye resigns from Bristol, TN board of education

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee City Schools revealed on Thursday morning, board member Randy Frye has resigned.

Bristol, TN schools said in his letter of resignation, Frye said he and his family are moving outside the city limits — making him ineligible to continue to serve on the board.

According to the City of Bristol’s Charter, “any vacancy occurring on the board of education shall be filled by the city council from the district in which the vacancy occurs, to serve only until the next general city election when such vacancy shall be filled for the remainder of the unexpired term by election by the qualified voters of the city.”

“I am extremely appreciative for the expertise and insight Randy brought to our board,” said

Director of Schools Gary Lilly. “It was a pleasure getting to know him and working alongside him

the past two years. He will be missed, and I wish him and his family the very best on their

move.”