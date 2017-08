NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The luggage of around 380 Southwest passengers was soaked in sewage at the Nashville International Airport Thursday morning.

An airport spokesman told WKRN it happened when the toilets overflowed in a women’s bathroom around 5 a.m.

Ten flights were delayed due to the issue. The environmental team is on the scene. Officials said no one was exposed.

It was not immediately known what caused the toilets to overflow.

Additional information was not immediately released.