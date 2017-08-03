Kingsport fast food employee recounts scary moments during robbery

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Hardee’s employee said he is thankful to be alive after he was involved in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Brandon Bevins said he walked into work thinking it would be like any other day, but that quickly changed around 10:45 a.m.

“I was taking a lady’s order and noticed a guy come in with his hood on,” Bevins said.

He says that’s when the man, later identified as 28-year-old Landon Ferguson, demanded money from the register.

“That’s when I realized that I was being robbed,” he said.

Bevins said Ferguson told him he had a gun. He said he tried to remain calm.

“I just agreed with whatever he wanted and did what he said,” Bevins explained.

Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said right before the robbery, Ferguson had been staying at the Comfort Suites on Bays Meadow Place. He walked down the street to Hampton Inn and robbed the hotel.

“He had left there and approached some people on the parking lot of Hardee’s and asked for a ride. And then he’d gone inside Hardee’s and robbed Hardee’s and then come back out and taken the people up on the ride without them realizing what he had just done,” Patton said.

Police said the two people in the car were 60-year-old Angela Arnold and 80-year-old Barbara White.

They were driving down John B. Dennis Highway when they noticed something wasn’t right.

“They passed some police cars with lights and sirens activated headed toward the scene of the crime he just committed. He started acting strange. They people who were giving him a ride started figuring out something was going on they pulled off to the side of the road,” Patton said.

That’s when police say Ferguson jumped out of the car. Officers arrested him minutes later.

Police credit the quick action from employees for being able to catch him almost immediately.

Bevins said he’s relieved no one was hurt.

“I’m glad I didn’t get shot. I’m glad that I didn’t get shot. That was the main thing,” Bevins said.

Ferguson is charged with robbery, kidnapping and carjacking.

He is being held on $215,000 bond.

