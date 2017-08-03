JCPD: Suspect identified, arrested in Detroit for 2016 Best Buy heist

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Suspects steal Apple products from Best Buy in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Detroit man following a 2016 investigation into a burglary at a local Best Buy.

According to a JCPD news release, on Nov. 11, 2016, officers were called to Best Buy, 3222 People St., in reference to a burglary.

An investigation into the burglary revealed that several people went inside the business, cut a hole in the roof and then lowered themselves onto a display case where they removed over $160,000 worth of Apple merchandise.

According to the release, the suspects then left the business undetected.

During the investigation, investigators found that several pieces of evidence were left behind by the suspects, which included DNA.

DNA results identified Tyrese M. Jones as a suspect in the burglary.

Jones was arrested in Michigan on Wednesday and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $60,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Suspects steal Apple products from Best Buy in Johnson City View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.