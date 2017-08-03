Indian Trail students get hands-on lesson in school bus safety

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday, bus drivers gave students at Johnson City’s Indian Trail Intermediate School an education in school bus safety.

For some students it was a first time lesson and for others, it was a refresher course of school bus etiquette.

Drivers did not lecture students in a classroom. They took the course on the road, where students boarded buses for hands-on learning.

During Thursday’s sessions, students also learned how to respond to emergency situations on the bus.

While bus drivers tried to keep the class fun, they emphasized that everyone has to follow the rules to ensure safety.

