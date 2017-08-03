Happy Valley will need to rebuild after losing 16 players from 2016 team

CARTER CO. — On the high school football field many are wondering what the Happy Valley Warriors will do for an encore this season.

Last season the Warriors went 11-2 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs where they lost to Austin-East 20-13.

16 players are gone from that team, so the warriors are currently in a rebuilding mode and it starts under center where Brayden Sams will move from wide receiver into the quarterback slot….

“Starting some games freshman year and being backup from there it’s like 2nd nature coming and there was no change what so ever.It’s goiung to be a really good year keep our heads on straight and be mentally tough in the fourth quarter, where we’re so young. We’ve got to be able to finish the game out.”

“The goal is another home playoff game and just having a good season like we did last year.”

“We’re just working to get better and we have to start with the fundamentals. It’s a lot of young kids and we’re trying to build some depth, that’s going to be key for us, so we’re just starting with the fundamentals and taking it from there one day at a time.”