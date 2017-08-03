Girl, 10, dies in fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park

WKRN staff Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

SPENCER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 10-year-old girl died Wednesday night after falling from a cliff at a Tennessee State Park.

Grace Goodwin accidentally fell at Fall Creek Falls State Park, according to an official with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). A witness reported the child lost her footing and fell from an area off the main trail.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this most difficult time,” TDEC said.

No other information is available at this time.

