Gate City basketball player Mac McClung commits to Rutgers

GATE CITY — One of the most highly decorated basketball recruits in our area in some time has decided where he would like to play college ball.

This afternoon Gate City rising senior Mac McClung who had over 30 offers from schools such as Virginia, ETSU, Virginia Tech and Georgetown to name a few……verbally committed to rutgers.

The 6 foot guard who can jump out of the building had over 40 slam dunks last season while averaging close to 30 points a game said the Scarlet Knights had everything he was looking for.