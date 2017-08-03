Future uncertain for Johnson City’s golf courses

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders are trying to determine what’s next for a couple of city-owned golf courses.

For years those golf courses have spent more than they earned. One of them is the Pine Oaks Golf Course out on Buffalo road, the other is the Buffalo Valley Golf Course located in Unicoi.

Since 2012, the city has spent $6 million on golf. That’s to cover debt and keep the facilities open to the public. The city’s long considered it money well spent. but the golf courses have not turned a profit and they’re losing money. The city is looking into either closing one, both or keeping both open.

“Today Pine Oaks 22,435 rounds and Buffalo 11,451 rounds,” Assistant City Manager, Charlie Stahl said.

That’s less than half of what they each saw in 1995. Commissioners discussed what’s changed since the 1990’s mentioning things like millenials, the economy going back and forth and supply and demand.

“Things change and there’s a real kind of disruptor in the golf market, a lot of it is demographics,” Vice Mayor Jenny Brock said.

Commissioners say Pine Oaks was once prosperous but times have changed, courses nationwide have seen drops in attendance and profits.

“It’s been in a deficit position financially since day 1,” City Manager, Pete Peterson said.

City Manager Pete Peterson says looking back – the city should have invested more at Buffalo Valley from the start to make it more attractive.

The city lost around $333,000 this past fiscal year in golf and city leaders say that is forecasted to continue.

Some are worried about the uncertain future, “you are our main source of practice facilities and putting facilities,” Science Hill High School’s Men’s Golf Coach Kevin Vanney said. He added that they’re having a hard time finding courses that host the district and regional tournaments in the area.

Vice Mayor Brock added that’s it’s a decision she isn’t taking lightly, “it’s a very difficult decision because if it remains a golf course that would be great for the people who built homes around the golf course but it it were to change that certainly would impact them,” Brock said.

Figuring out if closing one of them at all is still being considered because it would put all of the activity on one course.

“You’ve got a lot of activity you’ve got practice rounds, you’ve got tournaments that are played at these golf courses so then all of the tournaments would be played at a single course,” Brock said.

It’s a decision that commissioners still want to take time to consider.

“No determination as to whether to remain in the golf business or get out of the golf business,” Peterson said.

City leaders are also considering reinvesting into Buffalo Valley and continuing to own and operate it, enter into a discussion with Unicoi County, Selling Buffalo Valley or getting a national golf management firm to lease the course.

