Day Reporting Centers aim to help offenders gain life skills, hosting grand openings Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Thursday the Tennessee Department of Corrections will open Day Reporting Centers across the state. The centers aim to help equip offenders with the resources they need to successfully transition back in to the community.

These centers are modeled after a program that started in Johnson City. A Day Reporting Center opened in Johnson City back in 2013.

Programs at the Day Reporting Center include comprehensive treatment plans, access to resources, and education. Some classes include job readiness, trauma, anger management, and domestic violence, according to Ashley Belcher, the director of the Day Reporting Center in Johnson City.

According to Robert Reburn with the Tennessee Department of corrections, offenders reentering society can often struggle with substance abuse, getting a job, a home, and access to healthcare.

“Whenever they get released from jail there are a lot of barriers and I feel like we are able to help meet their needs and help overcome those barriers,” Belcher said.

Here’s how offenders get in to the program: A judge determines if an offender would benefit more from going to the DRC than from serving time in jail. If they are accepted to the program, they start reporting to the center multiple times a week.

“Sometimes they stumble and fall, sometimes they go through it gloriously, but at the end of the day yes we have seen several people come through the program and benefit significantly from it and go out and become law abiding, productive citizens,” Robert Reburn with the Tennessee Department of Corrections said.

Reburn said the center is a community effort. People come in from different organizations throughout our area to teach classes like financial advisers, church staff members, and job coaches.

Belcher said the center also strives to involve families and help educate them on how they can be a support system.

Since opening, the Johnson City Day Reporting Center has served about 100 people, according to Belcher.

Reburn said these centers not only help offenders, they save the community money.

“An offender who goes to jail it’s going to cost anywhere between $46 to $79 a day to house them there. On the flip-side an offender who is in a program like the DRC, it’s only costing three to six dollars so it is a twofold benefit,” Reburn said.

Thursday, while centers across the state are having grand openings, the center in Johnson City is hosting a grand re-opening to show off its new facility and some revamped curriculum.

That event is at 2 p.m. The center is located on KLM Drive in Johnson City.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.