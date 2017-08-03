Day Reporting Center opens on Klm Drive

(WJHL) – Breaking the cycle of recidivism, a Day Reporting Center carries out programs aimed at helping offenders get back on their feet.

The first center of its kind opened in Johnson City in 2013.

On Thursday, the community celebrated the opening of the day reporting center’s new facility located on Klm Drive.

A judge determines an offender might benefit more from the DRC program than from serving time in jail.

Center employees said many have turned their lives around.

Participants accepted to the program begin reporting to the center for classes like job readiness and counseling.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.