Daughter accused of killing former Carter Co. constable committed to mental health facility

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Carter County woman, accused of shooting and killing her father, will be committed to a mental health facility.  Last month, Sonya Babb pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Babb is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her father, retired Carter County Constable Kenneth Younce.

On Tuesday, Judge Stacy Street granted a petition by the district attorney’s office seeking mental health care for Babb.

Court records indicate, Babb was examined by two doctors – Preston Visser, Ph.D. and C. Allen Musil, M.D.-  who said in their professional opinion, the defendant is mentally ill. “Because of the illness,” said court records, “[she] poses a substantial likelihood of serious harm and is in need of care and treatment in a mental hospital.”

According to records, Babb is committed to the custody of the Commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services at Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute. That facility is located in Chattanooga, TN.

The shooting happened on January 27, 2016 at Younce’s home on McKeehan Ridge Road in Carter County. He was shot in the chest with a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Babb had originally admitted to killing her father with his own gun, according to a court affidavit.

