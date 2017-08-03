Child, reportedly in diaper, found wandering in empty Johnson City parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is facing neglect charges. Johnson City police say they were called to South Roan Street after someone reported a child walking around in nothing but a dirty diaper.

When officers arrived the child was found wandering around an empty parking lot with no supervision. Witnesses told police they had been with the child for 20 minutes, but they could not find the child’s parents – so they said they called 911.

Officers searched the area and found Cynthia West. They report that she was under the influence and looking for the child.

She tried to give officers fake names and even told them she was ‘God’ at one point, according to a news release. A neighbor eventually identified the woman.

Police said during the arrest attempt, West tried to get away but they were able to arrest her. But when they placed her in the police car, police said she starting kicking the doors and windows. When officers said they opened the door, she allegedly kicked an officer multiple times.

West was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

She was charged with child neglect, public intoxication, and resisting arrest among other charges. She is being held on a $13,500 bond.