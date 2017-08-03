Carter Co. double-murder trial delayed

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Carter County judge granted a delay in the trial of a man charged with the double-murder of a Sullivan County couple.

Eric Azotea’s trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 11, but Carter County Criminal Court employees and District Attorney General Tony Clark confirmed Azotea’s trial won’t begin until next year.

General Clark told News Channel 11 that Azotea’s defense team filed a motion to continue the case because they needed more time to prepare expert witnesses for the case.

Azotea was charged with the murders of Amber Terrell and Art Gibson.

Prosecutors believe Azotea killed the couple at a home on Woodland Drive in January 2015, before dismembering and burning their bodies to cover up the crime.

Investigators said they found the couples remains in a crawl space inside the home.

General Clark told us his office still plans to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Azotea’s trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 5. Jury selection will start the last week of January.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.