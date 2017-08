BRISTOL (WJHL) – The Historic 1927 Bristol recording sessions continue to influence music today.

Tonight, a film based on those recording sessions will hit the big screen.

The movie, “Born in Bristol,” features several country music stars, which includes Dolly Parton, Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris, and honors the 90th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions.

A red carpet celebration was also planned for the event.

