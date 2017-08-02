Wise, Va. man sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug, other charges

WISE, VA (WJHL) – A Wise, Va. man was sentenced last week after he pleaded guilty back in May to drug, shoplifting and obstruction of justice charges.

According to a news release, Joshua Adam Collins, 33, pleaded guilty on May 4 to the charges and was sentenced without a plea agreement on July 27 to 11 years in the penitentiary with nine years suspended.

Collins will spend a total of two years in the penitentiary and must also complete five years of probation upon his release.

According to the release, Collins’ case stemmed from an investigation into ongoing illegal distribution and abuse of dangerous medications in the county by the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.

On March 21, 2016, Collins reportedly distributed Methylphenidate in Wise County to an undercover informant.

During that investigation, Collins went into a Norton Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store on May 27, concealed merchandise and then left the store without paying for the items. The items were valued at less than $200.

According to the release, he had previously been convicted of two previous larceny offenses.

He also confronted witnesses in his case at a Food City parking lot in Wise, where he allegedly assaulted a witness.

