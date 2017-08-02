Washington County, VA deputies need help identifying man arrested after 15-mile pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies are needing the public’s help in identifying a man they arrested Tuesday following a 15-mil pursuit in the county.

According to a news release, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday deputies saw a Ford SUV speeding while traveling north on Interstate 81 near the 27.5 mile marker.

Deputies stopped the vehicle near Exit 29 northbound on I-81, had a short talk with the driver who did not have identification and the driver drove away.

According to the release, deputies pursued the vehicle up I-81 and exited at Seven Mile Ford, turned on to Chestnut Ridge Road and then turned onto Dillard Road.

Deputies said the vehicle then slid off of the road to the left and hit an embankment, but continued to drive before hitting a locust tree, overturning and landing upside down in a wooded area.

The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle and tried run from the scene, but was caught by deputies around a quarter of a mile from the scene.

According to deputies, the unidentified driver was arrested and has been charged with felony elude, reckless driving by speed and driving without a license. Additional charges are pending in Smyth County.

“The driver has been reluctant to provide information concerning his identity,” Sheriff Fred Newman said. “Our office is currently working with other agencies to identify the accused.”

The man was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond and is being called “John Doe.”

Virginia State Police, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Chilhowie Police Department assisted in the man’s arrest.

