Virginia now equipped with state-of-the-art technology in mine rescue

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia is now equipped with the best technology in mine rescue.

The technology is meant to help reduce response time during an emergency.

It serves as backup for emergency responders to company mine rescue teams in the state.

A grant from the Mine Safety and Health Administration allowed the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy to purchase an IWT communications system.

The wireless technology reaches up to six miles underground and can perform numerous tasks.

The device sends information about the rescuer’s location and air quality.

Randy Moore, Virginia Mine Chief, said it can also map the area underground which can be transmitted back to the command center.

“It goes all the way back to the surface command center where we can make decisions quicker because we’re getting information quicker. And anytime you have an emergency at a mine, time is of the essence. That’s the key,” Moore said.

Before this technology was available, rescuers would have to take the time to rebuild underground communication systems that could easily be destroyed by emergency incidents.

