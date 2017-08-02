VCC votes to approve contract transfer from BVU to Sunset Digital Communications

DUFFIELD, VA (WJHL) – On Wednesday night, the Virginia Coalfield Coalition (VCC) voted to approve the transfer of a tower backhaul contract from BVU to Sunset Digital Communications.

According to a news release, Wednesday’s vote was the last local approval which required board action for the purchase of OptiNet to move forward.

The following is the full news release:

Tonight, the Virginia Coalfield Coalition (VCC), which is made up of board members from the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO, voted to approve the transfer of a tower backhaul contract from BVU to Sunset Digital Communications. This is the last local approval requiring board action for the purchase of OptiNet to move forward. Sunset has offered $50 million to BVU for its Broadband division, the purchase price is to include all assists and equipment including existing towers currently owned and operated by BVU. “In tonight’s vote, the VCC board of directors approved the purchase of OptiNet by Sunset and approved the operation of the VCC network assets by Sunset,” said Jeff Mitchell, attorney for Sunset Digital Communications. Sunset Digital Communication CEO Paul Elswick praised the board for its vote and for its commitment to Southwest Virginia. “Sunset has made several concessions and offerings that will benefit the entire region in order to get the approval of the VCC,” says Paul Elswick, President of Sunset Digital Communications. “We are grateful for the trust these entities have put in us to now move forward with our plan to expand broadband accessibility to Southwest Virginia. It will create more jobs, more opportunities and stronger future for our home region. Elswick says that Sunset Digital intends to lead the charge of companies willing to make an investment in Southwest Virginia. The sale of BVU Optinet to Sunset will save 75 BVU jobs and create an additional 50 in order to install and provide broadband to rural southwest Virginia.

