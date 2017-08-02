TVA: Vegetation growing on Boone Lake a ‘benefit’ to aquatic habitat

(WJHL) – As people who live around or use Boone Lake wait for the water levels to be returned to normal, they are seeing something else on the rise in the lake bed.

If you have been to the lake, you’ve probably seen the vegetation growing.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has been consulting with other agencies about how to address the growth, which is surely to increase over the next five years as crews continue to work on repairs at Boone Dam.

“Right now, there’s a benefit as the water begins to come back up,” TVA Vice President of Land and River Management David Bowling said. “There’s a benefit of that to the aquatic habitat and so ideally as much of it as we can leave, we’re going to leave. But the stuff that then hinders navigation we’ll be working with folks to address that.”

Once they start raising the water levels in a few years, TVA said they will leave some of the vegetation because it is great for the aquatic habitat, while also removing things that could hinder navigation on the lake.

