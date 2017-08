Top247 senior defensive back Trey Dean of Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga., announced Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Dean chose the Vols over scholarship offers from more than 30 other schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina and Texas, giving Tennessee its 20th known commitment for the 2018 class and its fourth from a projected defensive back.

Dean is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 245 overall prospect and No. 19 safety in the 2018 class. In the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, he’s a four-star prospect who’s ranked the No. 281 overall player and No. 22 safety in the 2018 class. BY 247SPORTS The announcement came just three days after Dean returned home from a two-day visit to Tennessee that allowed him to attend the Vols’ first two preseason practices.