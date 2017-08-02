Thousands of glittery iPhone cases recalled for burn risk

Published:

(WJHL) – Nearly 275,000 glittery iPhone cases are being recalled.

The cases were sold by Chinese-based company MixBin. They were sold globally, both online and in stores.

The recall says the cases contain an unidentified liquid. If the cases break or crack, that liquid can spill.

There have been 24 reports of chemical burns or skin irritation from that liquid.

Customers are urged to stop using the cases immediately and request a refund from the company.

You can view the recall here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/MixBin-Electronics-Recalls-iPhone-Cases

 

 

 

 

