The Crumley House waiting list continues to grow, nonprofit raising money to expand

LIMESTONE, TN (WJHL)- Each year in Tennessee, about 8,000 people are admitted to the hospital with a brain injury, according to the state.

Right here in our region is the state’s only nonprofit traumatic brain injury rehabilitation center, the Crumley House.

“It’s just great to help these people kind of find their lives again,” Crumley House board member Caroline Abercrombie said.

This is a place funded by community support, fundraising, and grants. Because its waiting list is so long, last year the Crumley House asked the community for the funds to expand.

“There’s a waiting list and it just keeps getting added every day every day unfortunately,” Abercrombie said.

Nearly 200 people are waiting to get help from the Crumley House. Often hospital stays can last months, insurance and resources can run out, not leaving many options for help and rehabilitation.

“Nobody prepares for a traumatic brain injury.” Crumley House Executive Director Guynn Edwards said. “If you have a 30-year-old loved one that all of a sudden is back in your house and needs special services sometimes you’re not prepared to give.”

With a growing number of people needing help, the Crumley House is raising the money to expand. In the works right now is a cottage to house five more people.

“We’re still looking at about 190 people on our waiting list to get in so this is very important that we get this finished and as soon as it’s done we’re looking forward to starting on the new wing for the main Crumley House building,” Edwards said.

Total, the wing and new cottage could help bring 17 people off the waiting list.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s a lot but it really makes a difference to somebody that’s had a brain injury,” Edwards said.

Last year, the nonprofit raised about $315,000 through fundraisers to build the new cottage. Now it needs about $800,000 more to build the new wing, according to Edwards.

This Saturday, the Crumley House is hoping to get some help with the new wing during their annual Beach Party fundraiser. For more information about the event or the organization you can visit: www.crumleyhouse.com