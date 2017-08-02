Tennessee K-9 dies from stabbing after responding to stolen tractor trailer

CROSSVILLE (WATE) –The Crossville Police Department confirmed that K-9 Officer Cain died from injuries after was stabbed while responding to a report of a stolen tractor trailer.

Dispatch received a call around 4:45 a.m. about a semi-truck that sideswiped a vehicle traveling north on Highway 68 near Grassy Cove. When a deputy tried to stop the semi-truck near Hwy 68 and Hwy 127, the driver, Dustin Lee Dixon, tried to strike the patrol car.

The pursuit led to a dirt road near Genesis Road and Obed River. The suspect crashed the truck into a tree and tried to flee on foot.

K-9 Officer Cain went after the suspect. The report says the suspect stabbed Cain multiple times in the chest.

The K-9 was rushed to a clinic and then transferred to UT Veterinary Hospital. At this point, Lt. Eckelson says the K-9 is recovering and when he is well enough, will be returned to his handler.

Crossville Police Department K-9s are all working patrol dogs, they’re trained in narcotics but have the ability to sniff out some explosives.

Dixon is being held at the Cumberland County Justice Center.

Investigators say the semi-truck was recently reported stolen from a business in Crossville.