Police: Girl’s dog bites man, stops attempted abduction in Virginia

By Published:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted in Virginia.

Prince William County police said in a statement on Facebook that a 10-year-old girl was walking her dog when an unknown man grabbed her arm last Wednesday afternoon in Woodbridge. The girl was not injured in the incident.

Prince William County police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok says the dog bit the man, causing him to release the girl and run away.

Authorities say they searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s