New methadone clinic prepares to open doors in Gray despite community concerns

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A first of it’s kind addiction clinic will soon open it’s doors in the Tri-Cities. The Over Mountain Recovery Center will be an addiction treatment facility located on Gray Commons Circle in Johnson City. The clinic will be operated by ETSU and Mountain States Health Alliance.

The non-profit facility will offer assistance to patients struggling with substance abuse, but not everyone in the community is excited about this new clinic.

Last year, dozens from Citizens To Maintain Gray Inc. said they didn’t want the methadone clinic in their neighborhood.

With opening day only a few weeks away, Lindy White, CEO of Franklin Woods Hospital, said she hopes this clinic educates the community.

“Remove the stigma so that our patients can actually feel safe and secure in seeking treatment,” said White.

White said the clinic’s priority is educating and counseling patients and that only a small part of the program focuses on dispensing medication for treatment.

The medication will be highly secured in the clinic with four levels of security, including a 1,000 pound safe. Two security guards will patrol the building and patients without insurance will not be turned away.

“Ensuring access to all of our patients so those patients that have the ability to pay, obviously will pay,” said White. “Those that need assistance or are uninsured, we will make sure there is access to care.”

Counselors, medical assistants and nurses will also be onsite. The facility also will have numerous rooms for individual and group therapy.

Soon after opening, White will expect 400 patients to visit the clinic every day.

We reached out to Danny Sells, organizer of Citizens to Maintain Gray Inc. he told us “we as a community still think this is the absolute wrong place for such a facility… we do not think it’s a good place for those seeking assistance either. we still believe it’s best to be located closer to the hospital and other facilities that can better serve the needs of those clients.”

