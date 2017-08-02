New federal initiative to help stop unwanted robocalls

(WJHL) – A new federal initiative is now in place to stop unwanted robcalls before your phone rings.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the new initiative on Tuesday.

Everyday, Americans report tens of thousands of illegal robocalls to the FTC.

Now, when consumers report “do not call” or robocall violations, the robocall number will be given to telecommunications carriers and other partners that are implementing call-blocking solutions.

The goal of the public-private partnership is for those companies to block the numbers before they get to you.

The FTC is also now taking steps to provide more data more often, to help companies find out how to block illegal calls.

More than 1.9 million complaints were filed in the first five months of 2017 alone.