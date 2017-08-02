NASCAR suspends Furniture Row crew chief 2 Cup races

By Published:
Erik Jones
Erik Jones sits in his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Friday, June 19, 2015, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – NASCAR has suspended the crew chief for Cup driver Erik Jones for a rules violation at Pocono Raceway.

The No. 77 Furniture Row Racing team was penalized because of a rear suspension violation. Crew chief Chris Gayle was fined $50,000 and suspended for two Cup races. The team also lost 25 owner points and 25 driver points.

Jones finished eighth at Pocono. He is now 150 points behind the cutoff spot for NASCAR’s playoffs heading into Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR also issued $10,000 fines to the crew chiefs for Pocono winner Kyle Busch, Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for lug nut violations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s