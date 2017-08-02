KPD: Man faces robbery, carjacking, kidnapping charges

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers arrested a man on robbery, kidnapping and carjacking charges on Wednesday.

According to a KPD news release, officers responded to an area near John B. Dennis Highway at Enterprise Place in reference to a series of robberies, which involved threats of a firearm and then later escalated to a carjacking and kidnapping.

Police said the suspect was identified as Landon K. Ferguson, 28, of Kingsport, who had been staying at Comfort Suites in Kingsport.

Ferguson reportedly walked from the hotel to a nearby Hampton Inn on Enterprise Place where he entered the lobby, approached the counter and ordered the clerk to give him money and her car keys.

The clerk complied and Ferguson left with an unknown amount of cash.

According to the release, Ferguson then walked to a Hardee’s on South John B. Dennis Highway, where he made contact with two women sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot and asked them for a ride.

Ferguson reportedly put items in their back seat without their permission and said he was going inside for a drink.

While inside the Hardee’s, Ferguson approached the counter and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and Ferguson left with an unknown amount of money.

Ferguson then left Hardee’s, got into the car with the women, and told them to drive.

According to the release, while driving on John B. Dennis Highway, several police cruisers were seen traveling in the opposite direction and Ferguson started acting strange and ordered the women to drive faster, saying he had a weapon.

The driver of the vehicle pulled the vehicle over near John B. Dennis Highway at Fort Henry Drive and Ferguson got out of the vehicle. The two women then called the police.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and located Ferguson walking nearby.

He was arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and carjacking.

Ferguson was taken to the Kingsport City Jail, where he remains on a $215,000 bond.