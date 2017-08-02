Kingsport mall upgrade on track; businesses hopeful for continued increase in customers

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Renovations are staying on schedule at the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport.

Last month, the mall welcomed its newest addition NCG Cinema.

Virginia Leamon said she brought her two grandchildren to the mall check out the new theater.

“I was worried about the Kingsport mall but I can see that they are taking some changes that are going to help us, and we need that,” Leamon said.

She said they were pleased to see the changes.

“It’s really nice. I think everybody in Kingsport will really enjoy it,” she said of the theater.

Customers aren’t the only people excited to see the new addition.

Vicki Miller is a manager at The Glass Slipper on the upper level of the mall.

She says the store has been in the mall for two years, but since the theater has opened it’s helped business.

“We’re thankful that they’ve come in now we’ve seen more traffic come in. So we’re so happy. So happy,” Miller said.

The theater isn’t the only addition to the mall.

John Mulherin, Vice President of Government Relations with Hull Property Group said construction is underway on a new sports store called Dunham’s which will open later this fall.

There are other renovations happening indoors too.

“New lighting, new ceiling, carpeting, renovations of the restrooms, any vacancy that we have we’ve already done the sheet rock,” Mulherin said.

He said over the sheet rock, there will be murals of the Kingsport community along with photographs and quotes.

“A little bit later on we will get to the outside and the exterior entrances of the property to give those some prominence so you know the new Fort Henry Mall is here to stay,” Mulherin said.

Which has businesses hopeful for even more traffic in the future.

“Hopefully we’ll get more people walking by coming in,” Miller said.

Hull Property Group says about a third of planned renovations are complete.

They expect work to be done by late fall.

