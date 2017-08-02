Karting with the stars of NASCAR at Knoxville’s Veloce indoor speedway

KNOXVILLE — Two of NASCAR’s young guns were in Knoxville at the new Veloce indoor speedway.

NASCAR Xfinity series rookie Tyler Reddick and NASCAR Camping World Truck series rising star Noah Gragson took part in an exhibition race. In about three weeks the two drivers will do it for real at the Bristol Motor Speedway, a track both drivers would like to win on.

“With 35 trucks on the race track stuff comes up pretty quick seems like you are always side by side with someone at race track at BMS so just trying to stay out of all the wrecks doesn’t mean if you are the leader or the guy running mid pack or last it seems like you are always side by side with someone that what makes Bristol so crazy.”

“Making good lap time makes a big difference at Bristol more importantly being able to drive the car in traffic and not get caught up in bad traffic at the wrong time could be the difference in winning the race or finishing 10th got get through traffic and that’s going to be very important.”