JCHA to add security cameras near site of deadly shooting on John Exum Parkway

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Inside the Parkway Community on John Exum Parkway sits a reminder, a memorial in the very driveway where police said a 22-year-old mother was shot and killed.

JCHA’s Executive Director Richard McClain described the Parkway community where the shooting happened as a quiet one.

“Parkway’s traditionally been elderly environment and we haven’t had any trouble or anything in there, its been very quiet,” McClain said.

McClain said that’s the very reason Parkway is the only community without security cameras.

“All of the developments probably have cameras, except for Parkway, and it was the only one that didn’t have any physically in it,” McClain said.

McClain explained there were cameras in the Dunbar Community next door, that were within reach of the Parkway Community.

He said those cameras were recently disconnected, as they are planning on tearing down, and renovating the units.

“Since we vacated Dunbar, we took the cameras down, so we’ve disconnected power and everything over there,” McClain said.

Cameras McClain said may have captured what happened the night of July 24th.

“It would have covered it. It’s sad, its a sad situation, you never know what might happen so you know you just do the best you can and improve from there and that’s all we can do,” McClain said.

McClain said they are planning to have cameras installed in the Parkway Community in the next few weeks.

He also said they will have cameras back up and running in the Dunbar Community when they renovate those units.

