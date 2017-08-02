JCHA adding security cameras to Parkway Community following deadly shooting

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Housing Authority officials say they’re beefing up security at the Parkway Community on John Exum Parkway following a deadly shooting last week.

Detectives are still trying to figure who shot and killed 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson last Monday night. She’s was also known as Stacy Magee.

Tuesday night, millions across the country set aside time to get to know their police officers, including people in our region. It was for National Night Out, a nationwide event that encourages communities to maintain a close relationship with police.

Police in Johnson City, Bristol, Va and Piney Flats all joined together with the community for their events.

A memorial still stands where Thompson was killed. The housing authority said Tuesday night they’ll be adding security cameras to the complex very soon because of this shooting.

“The Executive Director Robert McClain says we’re getting them we’re getting them now,” Community Policing Program Coordinator for the JCHA, Terry Etter said.

Etter said she knew Rebekah Thompson and was devastated to hear of what happened to her and said she was a great person. Etter added that she doesn’t think Thompson would have wanted anyone to be upset at Tuesday’s National Night Out.

“She wouldn’t have wanted it that way, she was a good person,” Etter said.

Etter said most of the JCHA communities already have cameras and she considers the neighborhoods safe. She said the Parkway Community didn’t have cameras because most people in the community are elderly and there isn’t much trouble. She didn’t know when they would be installed but they will be there soon.

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois said they still believe the shooting was targeted, “this particular incident it was, we feel, a targeted incident and that particular part of town is a safe part of town,” Chief Sirois said. He added that he wants to assure the victim’s family and the public that they’re doing their very best and he doesn’t feel the community should be alarmed.

Chief Sirois said he didn’t have any additional information to provide on the case and he’s been keeping in touch with criminal investigators every day. “I know that our investigators are working day and night on this particular case, working very hard to bring it to a conclusion,” Chief Sirois said.

Etter also believes the police will catch who is responsible.

Detectives are still counting on community tips to help them find Thompson’s killer. You can call 423-434-6158.

