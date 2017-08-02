Happening this weekend: Scoop Fest in Downtown Jonesborough

Scoop Fest is returning to Tennessee’s Oldest Town on Saturday, August 5 from 4 – 8 p.m. The event will offer a variety of over 50 flavors of ice cream to sample throughout Main Street shops and eateries along with family-friendly activities for all. Tastings include flavors that range from traditional to unexpectedly delicious and everything in between!

Ice cream tastings aren’t all you can experience, a variety of activities will also be available including face painting, hands-on arts and crafts with the McKinney Center and Heritage Alliance and more. The Jonesborough Elementary and Middle Schools will also be offering some fun literacy activities, a book drive and a book give-away for children of all ages to promote their “Tell a Story, Read a Story, Share a Story” Initiative.

A new addition to this year’s event, the Extreme Sundae Eating Contest starting at 7 p.m.! Calling all ice cream lovers, join us in front of the courthouse at 6:45 p.m. to register. There will be 3 categories for all ages to showcase their sweet tooth but registration is limited. The contest is sponsored by JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream. Movies on Main will then wrap up the day with its final movie of the summer at 8:30 pm with Candy Bingo starting at 8 in front of The Lollipop Shop.

Ticket packs are available in increments of 15 tickets for $10.00. Each tasting will require one ticket. It is recommended to purchase tickets online as there will be a limited amount of tickets available. For more information on Scoop Fest or to purchase tickets, visit the event on Facebook or go to jboscoopfest.com. You can also call the Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. This event is sponsored by Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association.