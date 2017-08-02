Gate City Blue Devils looking to play “smash-mouth” football in 2017

GATE CITY — The honeymoon is now over for second year head coach Chris Akers who enters his 2nd season at Gate City.

The Blue Devils have won 5 state championships with the last one coming in 2005, but for them to get back to that caliber of football the Blue Devils motto this season is “hit’em in the mouth.”

With the help of an entirely new staff the head coach can see some differences in this football team.

“We want to be physical, that’s what we want to do. We want to get back to old-school, Gate City football where we’re physical and we’re winning up front on offense and defense.”

“We look strong pretty much everywhere. We’ve got a great defense and great line and we got great running backs and wide receivers.”

“We try to take it day-by-day in the weight room and just together in practice and win the day and just get better all around. Our new coaches are working us hard and make sure that we’re able to play and most of us play both ways this year.”