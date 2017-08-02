Gas line break reported in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A gas line break has been reported in the Valley Forge area of Carter County. Emergency crews say the gas line break is along State Line Road and Bob Little Road.

It’s believed a two-inch gas line was broken or damaged.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The City of Elizabethton reported on Tuesday that it would be working on water lines in the Valley Forge area. Work was expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until the repair is complete.

The city said that water service may be interrupted from Coal Chute south to McCloud Road on the west side of Highway 19-E.

The city asks customers to prepare for no water service for several hours.

News Channel 11 is following the situation, we’ll post more details as soon as they become available.