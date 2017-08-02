FTC stepping up efforts to stop robocalls, illegal telemarketing calls

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — The Federal Trade Commission says it’s stepping up its campaign to stop unwanted robocalls and telemarketing phone calls.

The federal agency announced a new initiative.

Now, when you report Do Not Call registry or robocall violations to the FTC, the agency will release the phone number to telecommunications carriers and others who are implementing call-blocking solutions.

The numbers will be released by the FTC on a daily basis.

Last month, a News Channel 11 investigation revealed extreme frustration here in the Tri-Cities. Despite signing up for the Do Not Call registry, many of you are still getting the unwanted illegal calls because the telemarketers are ignoring the rules and using technology to hide behind phony or spoofed phone numbers.

The FTC says this new initiative will put more data in the hands of groups of groups trying to find industry solutions to the problem of unwanted calls.

For this to work, the FTC needs people who receive unwanted telemarketing and robocalls to report the number, the time of the call, and the service offered by the caller.

The FTC asks consumers to limit interaction with callers while gathering enough information to report them through the FTC’s Do Not Call registry website.

Click HERE for the link to report unwanted calls.

