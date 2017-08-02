Chattanooga bus crash lawyers want files restricted after online post

The Associated Press Published:
A school bus is carried away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Chattanooga, Tenn, from the site where it crashed on Monday. The bus driver, Johnthony Walker, 24, has been arrested on charges including vehicular homicide, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. The crash killed at least five elementary school students. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Attorneys involved with a Tennessee fatal school bus crash lawsuit want to restrict access to more court documents related to the case after a victim’s mother posted two documents online.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Tuesday that attorneys have been circulating a proposed “protective order” that would prevent any future documents from spreading. Nothing has been finalized yet.

One victim’s mother posted two screenshots of documents on Facebook the morning of July 5. They appear to be an index detailing the number of emails and complaints made against 24-year-old school bus driver Jonthony Walker.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against bus operator Durham School Services and against Walker, who authorities say was driving a school bus when it crashed and killed six students on Nov. 21 in Chattanooga.

