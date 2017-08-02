Boyd to begin trek across Tennessee today

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Republican Randy Boyd may be running for governor of Tennessee, but today, Boyd will start running in another fashion.

Wednesday morning, Boyd will lace up and begin his run across the Volunteer State.

It’s called “Run With Randy”. The Republican candidate plans to run all the way from Bristol to Memphis.

That is over 500 miles. Boyd expects it will take him around 100 days to reach the other end of the state.

At 8:30 Wednesday morning, he will officially begin his trek, starting at the Tennessee/Virginia state line in Bristol.

Boyd says he hopes to get to know as many Tennesseans as possible during his journey.

“The idea is to not only see the state and meet people across the path, we also want to promote a healthier Tennessee,” Boyd said

You can track his progress by searching for the hashtag #runwithrandy.