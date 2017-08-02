6 children in serious condition following chemical leak at Downtown Durham, N.C. YMCA

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Six children are in serious condition after a chemical leak closed the Downtown Durham YMCA Tuesday, police said.

Authorities responded to the facility, located at 218 W. Morgan St., around 3 p.m. after sodium hypochlorite leaked.

A total of 37 children, ages 6-12 years old, and two adults were affected by the leak, Durham County officials said. Six children are in serious condition, officials said. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening by Durham police .

The patients were transported to Duke University Hospital and to Duke Regional Hospital. Those hospitals tell CBS North Carolina no one admitted to their facilities were suffering serious injuries.

“Those transported were exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, respiratory illness, and skin and eye irritation,” police wrote.

Around 35 to 40 children and adults were in the pool at the time of the incident, officials said.

Foster Street is closed from Morgan to Corporation streets; Seminary Avenue is blocked off from Foster Streets to to Rigsbee Avenue; Rigsbee Avenue is shutdown from Seminary Avenue to Morgan Street; Two lanes of Morgan Street are open.

HAZMAT crews are currently working to get inside the facility and find the leak.

Patrons are asked to visit the YMCA’s three other area facilities – American Tobacco Campus, Hope Valley Farms YMCA or the Lakewood YMCA. There is no time line for when the facility will reopen.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

.@DurhamPoliceNC tell me a chlorine spill at the YMCA on Morgan street has forced an evacuation. There are "patients" pic.twitter.com/QOUuPw5Ipd — aj janavel (@ajjanavelnews) August 2, 2017