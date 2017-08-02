25 of 32 convicted in Southwest VA drug sting called ‘Operation Leaving Las Vegas’

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The Department of Justice is revealing the latest in a late 2016 drug bust that resulted in 32 people being charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone in Southwest Virginia.

According to prosecutors, an investigation called Operation Leaving Las Vegas, accused 32 people of trafficking methamphetamine and oxycodone from Las Vegas to southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky and other places.

The DOJ says to date, 25 of the 32 people have been convicted of federal drug conspiracy and money laundering charges. So far, 19 have been sentenced. The remaining cases are making their way through the federal court system.

Federal authorities say this week five people were sentenced to 25 years in federal prison; Bradley Lee Chapman, 28, was sentenced to 135 months; Alex Michael Kayian, 23, was sentenced to 72 months; Kaitlynn Elizabeth Chapman was sentenced to 72 months, and Ralph Stewart Dingus, 27, was sentenced to 37 months.

The following have also been sentenced for their role in this case; 240 months; Lola Virginia Farmer, 87 months; Shauna Nicole Chafin, 97 months; William Wesley Fleenor, 79 months; Jeffrey Nathaniel Gobble, 46 months, Preston Kyle Lawson, 46 months; Gary Ginn, 151 months; Daniel Corey Cantrell, 37 months; Tanner Morris Curd, 84 months; Amy Lorene Moser, 100 months; Steven Salyer, 87 months; Brandon Cody Trivett, 30 months; Lamar Skipper, four years probation; and Gary Brandon Childress, three years’ probation.