What to expect during the solar eclipse in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – In less than a month people across the country will get to experience something many don’t see in their lifetime, a solar eclipse. A solar eclipse is where the moon passes between the earth and the sun at an angle where it perfectly blocks the sunlight.

NASA’s map shows the path of the eclipse. The eclipse will pass right over areas like the Smoky Mountain National Park. Anyone within a roughly 70-mile wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a brief total eclipse.

East Tennessee State University Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Dr. Gary Henson said solar eclipses aren’t as rare as they may seem, “about once every one to two years on average,” Dr. Henson said. He added that since the Earth is mostly oceans and remote sites many don’t see them.

2017 is different because the solar eclipse’s path is right over the United States. For most, it’ll be a once in a lifetime opportunity that happens on average once a century.

In the Tri-Cities the eclipse won’t be total; “depending upon where you are in the Tri-Cities, the moon is going to block like 96-97 % of the light of the sun,” Dr. Henson said.

Dr. Henson showed us what that will look like at ETSU’s Planetarium, a sliver of sunlight will still be visible. To watch the eclipse he said you need to have the correct eyewear on, solar eclipse glasses or ones similar.

“The sun light is so intense the ultraviolet rays that give a sunburn, you don’t feel your sun burning when you’re out there in the sun the same way you probably won’t feel the damage that can happen to the retina,” Dr. Henson said.

Dr. Henson has never experienced an eclipse himself but at its full potential he’s heard can be life changing.

“Stars come out in the outer corona, the sun becomes visible. wildlife is fooled into thinking it’s night fall,” Dr. Henson said.

The Johnson City Public Library is giving out eclipse glasses for free on Tuesday but there is a limited supply. The library will hand out the glasses Tuesday at 6 in the evening, again Aug. 16 at 6 p.m and Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. Dr. Henson said they should also be available online and to check on NASA’s website for the kind of glasses you’ll need.

