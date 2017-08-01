Wes Rosenbalm to be released from prison today

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Former Bristol Virginia Utilities CEO Wes Rosenbalm is scheduled to be released today after spending nearly two years in prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The agency moved him to the Nashville Residential Reentry Management field office ahead of his release. That office oversees home confinement, residential reentry centers and short-term jail.

Federal prosecutors previously asked a judge to reduce the former CEO’s sentence in return for his cooperation with the BVU corruption investigation.

Rosenbalm pleaded guilty in 2015 to defrauding the IRS and illegally soliciting gifts.

